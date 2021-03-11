A Director at Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) is Selling Shares

On March 9, a Director at Axos Financial (AX – Research Report), Uzair Dada, sold shares of AX for $241.8K.

In addition to Uzair Dada, 4 other AX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Axos Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $160 million and quarterly net profit of $54.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $41.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.55 and a one-year low of $13.69. Currently, Axos Financial has an average volume of 380.62K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00, reflecting a 2.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Axos Financial has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business, Securities Business, and Corporate. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.