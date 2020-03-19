A Director at Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Axon Enterprise (AAXN – Research Report), Hadi Partovi, bought shares of AAXN for $1.11M.

This recent transaction increases Hadi Partovi’s holding in the company by 7.39% to a total of $15.29 million. In addition to Hadi Partovi, 3 other AAXN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Axon Enterprise’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $172 million and GAAP net loss of $12.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a net profit of $2.08 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.10 and a one-year low of $49.80. Currently, Axon Enterprise has an average volume of 815.81K.

Three different firms, including J.P. Morgan and Northland Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3M worth of AAXN shares and purchased $1.11M worth of AAXN shares. The insider sentiment on Axon Enterprise has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.