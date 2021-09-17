A Director at Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Avanos Medical (AVNS – Research Report), Patrick J. Oleary, bought shares of AVNS for $158.1K.

This recent transaction increases Patrick J. Oleary’s holding in the company by 18.98% to a total of $1.08 million. This is Oleary’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on SPXC back in February 2012

Based on Avanos Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $186 million and quarterly net profit of $37.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.61 and a one-year low of $30.96. Currently, Avanos Medical has an average volume of 359.38K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $42.50, reflecting a -25.1% downside.

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. Its portfolio of innovative product offerings focused on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.