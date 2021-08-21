A Director at Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ: AATC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Autoscope Technologies (AATC – Research Report), James Bracke, bought shares of AATC for $6,800.

This recent transaction increases James Bracke’s holding in the company by 1.09% to a total of $633.8K. In addition to James Bracke, one other AATC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Autoscope Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.79 million and quarterly net profit of $752K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.39 million and had a net profit of $150K. Currently, Autoscope Technologies has an average volume of 48.32K. AATC’s market cap is $36.71 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.70.

The insider sentiment on Autoscope Technologies has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Bracke's trades have generated a 21.0% average return based on past transactions.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of video and radar image processing products for use in traffic applications such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It operates through the Intersection and Highway business segments. The Intersection segment comprises sale of machine-vision product line, video products, international products, and royalties. The Highway segment consists of radar product lines sold domestically and internationally. The company was founded by Panos G. Michalopoulos on December 20, 1984 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.