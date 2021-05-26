A Director at Autoliv is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Autoliv (ALV – Research Report), Jan Carlson, exercised options to sell 18,726 ALV shares at $73.57 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.94M.

Following Jan Carlson’s last ALV Sell transaction on February 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 36.5%.

Based on Autoliv’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.85 billion and had a net profit of $75 million. The company has a one-year high of $107.94 and a one-year low of $60.60. ALV’s market cap is $9.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.60.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $107.27, reflecting a -4.4% downside.

Jan Carlson's trades have generated a 18.0% average return based on past transactions.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.