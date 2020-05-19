A Director at Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Atmos Energy (ATO – Research Report), Richard Sampson, bought shares of ATO for $95.47K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Sampson’s holding in the company by 33.33% to a total of $394.1K. Following Richard Sampson’s last ATO Buy transaction on August 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 15.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $121.08 and a one-year low of $77.92. ATO’s market cap is $12.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.80. Currently, Atmos Energy has an average volume of 282.11K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.67, reflecting a -11.6% downside. Four different firms, including Argus Research and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.