A Director at Astronics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Astronics (ATRO – Research Report), Robert Brady, exercised options to buy 5,000 ATRO shares at $3.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $15.95K. The options were close to expired and Robert Brady retained stocks.

Following this transaction Robert Brady’s holding in the company was increased by 14.07% to a total of $3.49 million. In addition to Robert Brady, one other ATRO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $44.34 and a one-year low of $18.70. ATRO’s market cap is $607M and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.25. Currently, Astronics has an average volume of 226.22K.

The insider sentiment on Astronics has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.