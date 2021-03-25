A Director at Aspen Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Aspen Group (ASPU – Research Report), Andrew Kaplan, exercised options to buy 12,500 ASPU shares at $1.92 a share, for a total transaction value of $24K. The options were close to expired and Andrew Kaplan retained stocks.

Following this transaction Andrew Kaplan’s holding in the company was increased by 13.4% to a total of $652.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aspen Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.62 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,815,266. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $6.39. ASPU’s market cap is $160 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -17.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.75, reflecting a -55.1% downside. Starting in April 2020, ASPU received 36 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Aspen Group has been neutral according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Andrew Kaplan’s trades have generated a 53.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.