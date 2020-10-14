A Director at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report), Mauro Ferrari, sold shares of ARWR for $480K.

Following Mauro Ferrari’s last ARWR Sell transaction on June 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $73.72 and a one-year low of $19.51. Currently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 645.25K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.55.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.50, reflecting a -36.3% downside.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.