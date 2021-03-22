A Director at ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR – Research Report), Robert Hain, bought shares of ARR for $102.5K.

Following this transaction Robert Hain’s holding in the company was increased by 88.48% to a total of $216.3K. This is Hain’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average volume of 659.19K. The company has a one-year high of $12.43 and a one-year low of $5.56. ARR’s market cap is $793 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Robert Hain’s trades have generated a 33.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.