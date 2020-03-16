A Director at Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ares Capital (ARCC – Research Report), Steven Mckeever, bought shares of ARCC for $24.68K.

This recent transaction increases Steven Mckeever’s holding in the company by 5.57% to a total of $499.7K. In addition to Steven Mckeever, one other ARCC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $19.33 and a one-year low of $12.00. ARCC’s market cap is $6.32B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.66.

Starting in November 2019, ARCC received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Eight different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ares Capital has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ares Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.