A Director at Arbor Realty (NYSE: ABR) is Selling Shares

On November 6, a Director at Arbor Realty (ABR – Research Report), William C. Green, sold shares of ABR for $117.7K.

Following William C. Green’s last ABR Sell transaction on September 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arbor Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $119 million and quarterly net profit of $83.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95 million and had a net profit of $35.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.40 and a one-year low of $3.54. ABR’s market cap is $1.5 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, reflecting a -9.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Arbor Realty has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $117.7K worth of ABR shares and purchased $117.8K worth of ABR shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services. The Agency Business segment involves in agency loan origination and servicing. The company was founded in June 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.