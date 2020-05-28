A Director at Applied Tech is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Applied Tech (AIT – Research Report), Peter C. Wallace, exercised options to sell 2,724 AIT shares at $31.69 a share, for a total transaction value of $159.2K.

This is Wallace’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on ROG back in June 2017 Following Peter C. Wallace’s last AIT Sell transaction on February 14, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.8%.

The company has a one-year high of $70.62 and a one-year low of $30.66. Currently, Applied Tech has an average volume of 39.24K. AIT’s market cap is $2.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 68.50.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.00, reflecting a 3.8% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $159.2K worth of AIT shares and purchased $200.8K worth of AIT shares. The insider sentiment on Applied Tech has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution and Fluid Power Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers. The Fluid Power Businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components and operate shops to assemble fluid power systems and perform equipment repair. The company was founded by Joseph Bruening in January 1923 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.