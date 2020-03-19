A Director at Apollo Real Estate (NYSE: ARI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Apollo Real Estate (ARI – Research Report), Michael Salvati, bought shares of ARI for $244.5K.

This recent transaction increases Michael Salvati’s holding in the company by 48.61% to a total of $681.4K.

Based on Apollo Real Estate’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $123 million and quarterly net profit of $70.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $51.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.76 and a one-year low of $5.50. ARI’s market cap is $1.14B and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.