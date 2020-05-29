A Director at Aon (NYSE: AON) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Aon (AON – Research Report), Carolyn Woo, sold shares of AON for $118.7K.

Following Carolyn Woo’s last AON Sell transaction on July 31, 2013, the stock climbed by 136.0%. In addition to Carolyn Woo, 8 other AON executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Aon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion and quarterly net profit of $772 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.14 billion and had a net profit of $659 million. The company has a one-year high of $200.31 and a one-year low of $151.04. AON’s market cap is $45.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.50.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $210.67, reflecting a -6.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $438.6K worth of AON shares and purchased $40.95M worth of AON shares. The insider sentiment on Aon has been negative according to 133 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment. The Aon United segment gives advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through five principal products and service revenue lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions consists core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions involves in heath and benefits brokerage and healthcare exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services composes of Affinity, Aon InPoint, and ReView. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.