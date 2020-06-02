A Director at AO Smith is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at AO Smith (AOS – Research Report), Ajita Rajendra, exercised options to sell 50,000 AOS shares at $11.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.37M.

The company has a one-year high of $52.61 and a one-year low of $33.81. Currently, AO Smith has an average volume of 409.80K. AOS’s market cap is $7.63 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.83, reflecting a 8.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on AO Smith has been negative according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ajita Rajendra's trades have generated a -12.7% average return based on past transactions.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.