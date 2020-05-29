A Director at Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Anthem (ANTM – Research Report), Robert L. Dixon, sold shares of ANTM for $313.6K.

In addition to Robert L. Dixon, 2 other ANTM executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Anthem’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $29.62 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.52 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.67 billion and had a net profit of $1.55 billion. The company has a one-year high of $312.48 and a one-year low of $171.03. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 172.84.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $334.11, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Anthem has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Anthem is one of the largest private health insurance organizations nationwide, providing medical benefits to roughly 40 million medical members. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Anthem differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states.