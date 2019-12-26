A Director at Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Antares Pharma (ATRS – Research Report), Marvin Samson, sold shares of ATRS for $706.5K.

Following Marvin Samson’s last ATRS Sell transaction on March 21, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Antares Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $34.31 million and quarterly net profit of $1.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.87 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.13 and a one-year low of $2.53. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.4910.

The insider sentiment on Antares Pharma has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Antares Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan Injection.