A Director at Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ansys (ANSS – Research Report), Barbara Vaughn Scherer, sold shares of ANSS for $82.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ansys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $363 million and quarterly net profit of $72.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a net profit of $46.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $413.19 and a one-year low of $265.68. ANSS’s market cap is $28.49 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 62.50.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $360.56, reflecting a -9.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ansys has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barbara Vaughn Scherer’s trades have generated a -5.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1970, Pennsylvania-based ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services. The company serves customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries.