A Director at AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at AngioDynamics (ANGO – Research Report), Wesley Johnson, sold shares of ANGO for $120.4K.

This is Johnson’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions. Following Wesley Johnson’s last ANGO Sell transaction on June 10, 2015, the stock climbed by 2.3%.

Based on AngioDynamics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $72.77 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,268,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.74 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.90 and a one-year low of $7.48. ANGO’s market cap is $712 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.