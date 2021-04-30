A Director at Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: AMPE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE – Research Report), Philip Coelho, sold shares of AMPE for $6,526.

Following Philip Coelho’s last AMPE Sell transaction on September 28, 2017, the stock climbed by 1.3%. In addition to Philip Coelho, one other AMPE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AMPE’s market cap is $370 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -19.30. The company has a one-year high of $2.98 and a one-year low of $0.45. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.56.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease. The company was founded by David Bar-Or in April 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.