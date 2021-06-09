A Director at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH – Research Report), Howard Lee, bought shares of AMPH for $260K.

Following this transaction Howard Lee’s holding in the company was increased by 12.67% to a total of $2.7 million. This is Lee’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $103 million and quarterly net profit of $5.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.69 million and had a net profit of $3.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.69 and a one-year low of $16.91. AMPH’s market cap is $926 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 425.30.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.33, reflecting a -13.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.37M worth of AMPH shares and purchased $260K worth of AMPH shares. The insider sentiment on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.