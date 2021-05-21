A Director at Amicus is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Amicus (FOLD – Research Report), Michael Raab, exercised options to buy 5,634 FOLD shares at $7.56 a share, for a total transaction value of $42.59K. The options were close to expired and Michael Raab retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Michael Raab’s holding in the company by 26.83% to a total of $243.7K.

Based on Amicus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $66.4 million and GAAP net loss of -$65,664,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $88.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.39 and a one-year low of $8.83. FOLD’s market cap is $2.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, reflecting a -35.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Amicus has been positive according to 116 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients living with rare and orphan diseases. Its product include migalastat HCl, which is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy for fabry disease. The company was founded on February 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.