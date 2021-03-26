A Director at Ametek is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Ametek (AME – Research Report), Anthony James Conti, exercised options to sell 740 AME shares at $53.13 a share, for a total transaction value of $89.86K. The options were close to expired and Anthony James Conti disposed stocks.

Following Anthony James Conti’s last AME Sell transaction on November 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.0%. In addition to Anthony James Conti, one other AME executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $125.81 and a one-year low of $65.60. Currently, Ametek has an average volume of 348.54K. AME’s market cap is $28.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $135.67, reflecting a -8.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ametek has been negative according to 118 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Anthony James Conti's trades have generated a 1.6% average return based on past transactions.

AMETEK, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The company specializes in manufacturing instruments used for monitoring, examining, calibration and display purposes in the power, aerospace and industrial instrumentation markets. It also produces engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for electronic applications in defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets.