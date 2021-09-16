A Director at American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at American Woodmark (AMWD – Research Report), Vance Tang, bought shares of AMWD for $396.4K.

Following this transaction Vance Tang’s holding in the company was increased by 27.59% to a total of $1.81 million.

Based on American Woodmark’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $443 million and quarterly net profit of $2.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $390 million and had a net profit of $16.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $108.81 and a one-year low of $64.21. AMWD’s market cap is $1.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.30.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.67, reflecting a -22.2% downside.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces brands. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb, and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.