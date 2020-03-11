A Director at American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at American Outdoor Brands (AOBC – Research Report), Isabell Marie Wadecki, bought shares of AOBC for $8,730.

In addition to Isabell Marie Wadecki, 5 other AOBC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Isabell Marie Wadecki’s holding in the company by 2.46% to a total of $372.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on American Outdoor Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $167 million and quarterly net profit of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $162 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.73 million. Currently, American Outdoor Brands has an average volume of 915.35K. The company has a one-year high of $10.94 and a one-year low of $5.41.

The insider sentiment on American Outdoor Brands has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Isabell Marie Wadecki’s trades have generated a 84.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Outdoor Brands Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments.