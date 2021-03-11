A Director at AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) is Selling Shares

On March 9, a Director at AMC Networks (AMCX – Research Report), Brian Sweeney, sold shares of AMCX for $2.44M.

This is Sweeney’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on MSGN back in September 2015 In addition to Brian Sweeney, 3 other AMCX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $75.15 and a one-year low of $19.62. Currently, AMC Networks has an average volume of 841.12K. AMCX’s market cap is $2.96 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.40.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $56.71, reflecting a 21.0% upside.

The insider sentiment on AMC Networks has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brian Sweeney's trades have generated a -16.6% average return based on past transactions.

AMC Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U. S.; and AMC, IFC, and Sundance Channel in Canada. The International and Other segment comprises AMC Networks International (AMCNI), the international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia and Africa; IFC Films, the independent film distribution business; and subscription streaming services, Sundance Now and Shudder. The company was founded by Charles Francis Dolan on March 9, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.