A Director at AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at AMC Entertainment (AMC – Research Report), Anthony Saich, sold shares of AMC for $604.3K.

Following Anthony Saich’s last AMC Sell transaction on March 15, 2016, the stock climbed by 29.3%. In addition to Anthony Saich, 4 other AMC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.62 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, AMC Entertainment has an average volume of 337.06M. AMC’s market cap is $25.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.20.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $6.44, reflecting a 657.6% upside. Three different firms, including Citigroup and Loop Capital Markets, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on AMC Entertainment has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.