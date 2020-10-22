A Director at Amarin is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Amarin (AMRN – Research Report), Joseph Zakrzewski, exercised options to buy 100,000 AMRN shares at $3.40 a share, for a total transaction value of $340K. The options were close to expired and Joseph Zakrzewski retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Joseph Zakrzewski’s holding in the company by 118.28% to a total of $871.1K. Following Joseph Zakrzewski’s last AMRN Buy transaction on November 18, 2013, the stock climbed by 3.2%.

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $135 million and quarterly net profit of $4.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.12 and a one-year low of $3.36.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.70, reflecting a -55.9% downside. Seven different firms, including Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AMRN with a $21.00 price target.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.