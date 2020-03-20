A Director at Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Alliance Data Systems (ADS – Research Report), Robert Minicucci, bought shares of ADS for $289.8K.

Following this transaction Robert Minicucci’s holding in the company was increased by 7.99% to a total of $3.43 million. This is Minicucci’s first Buy trade following 7 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $182.95 and a one-year low of $20.51.

Three different firms, including Oppenheimer and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.