A Director at Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT – Research Report), Gary Ellmer, bought shares of ALGT for $53.31K.

This recent transaction increases Gary Ellmer’s holding in the company by 49% to a total of $152.8K. This is Ellmer’s first Buy trade following 17 Sell transactions.

Based on Allegiant Travel Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $461 million and quarterly net profit of $59.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $412 million and had a net profit of $40.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $183.26 and a one-year low of $98.73. ALGT’s market cap is $1.68B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.94.

Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Allegiant Travel Company has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products and fixed fee contract air transportation. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.