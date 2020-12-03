A Director at Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) is Buying Shares

On November 30, a Director at Alaska Air (ALK – Research Report), Jessie Knight, bought shares of ALK for $40.48K.

Following this transaction Jessie Knight’s holding in the company was increased by 62.59% to a total of $113.9K.

The company has a one-year high of $70.41 and a one-year low of $20.02. ALK’s market cap is $6.49 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -9.00.

Six different firms, including Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $95.55K worth of ALK shares and purchased $40.48K worth of ALK shares. The insider sentiment on Alaska Air has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jessie Knight's trades have generated a 19.0% average return based on past transactions.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc., engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through three segments: Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. The Alaska Mainline segment includes flying Boeing 737 jets and all associated revenues and costs. The Alaska Regional segment records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon, SkyWest and PenAir under the respective Capacity Purchase Agreements. The Horizon segment operates turboprop Q400 aircraft. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.