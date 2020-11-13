A Director at Alarm (NASDAQ: ALRM) is Selling Shares

On November 12, a Director at Alarm (ALRM – Research Report), Hugh Panero, sold shares of ALRM for $529.5K.

Following Hugh Panero’s last ALRM Sell transaction on June 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.3%. In addition to Hugh Panero, one other ALRM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alarm’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $159 million and quarterly net profit of $36.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $17.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.38 and a one-year low of $32.00. Currently, Alarm has an average volume of 329.07K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.00, reflecting a 0.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Alarm has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The company offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.