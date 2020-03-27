A Director at Air Industries Group (NYSE MKT: AIRI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Air Industries Group (AIRI – Research Report), Michael Brand, bought shares of AIRI for $6,600.

This recent transaction increases Michael Brand’s holding in the company by 12.9% to a total of $56.18K.

Based on Air Industries Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14 million and quarterly net profit of $187K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.13 million. Currently, Air Industries Group has an average volume of 267.58K. The company has a one-year high of $3.36 and a one-year low of $0.60.

The insider sentiment on Air Industries Group has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Air Industries Group is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Aerostructures and Electronics, Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components. The Aerostructures and Electronics segment includes a range of products from basic sheet metal components to integrated electronic assemblies and aircraft structures. The Complex Machining segment produces critical machined components and assemblies fabricated from hard metals, such as Inconel, titanium, and 300M. The Turbine Engine Components segment provides turn-key welded solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY.