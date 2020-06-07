A Director at Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) is Selling Shares

On June 5, a Director at Agree Realty (ADC – Research Report), Jerome Rossi, sold shares of ADC for $135K.

Following Jerome Rossi’s last ADC Sell transaction on March 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 9.6%. In addition to Jerome Rossi, 2 other ADC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Agree Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $55.81 million and quarterly net profit of $21.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.35 million and had a net profit of $18.35 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.51 and a one-year low of $45.23. Currently, Agree Realty has an average volume of 539.56K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.50, reflecting a -1.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $135K worth of ADC shares and purchased $106.4K worth of ADC shares. The insider sentiment on Agree Realty has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.