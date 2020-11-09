A Director at Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Agree Realty (ADC – Research Report), William Rubenfaer, bought shares of ADC for $94.49K.

Following this transaction William Rubenfaer’s holding in the company was increased by 6.27% to a total of $1.6 million. In addition to William Rubenfaer, one other ADC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Agree Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $63.81 million and quarterly net profit of $21.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.08 million and had a net profit of $20.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $80.51 and a one-year low of $45.23. Currently, Agree Realty has an average volume of 311.90K.

Starting in June 2020, ADC received 14 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.90, reflecting a -11.6% downside. Five different firms, including Mizuho Securities and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Agree Realty has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.