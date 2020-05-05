A Director at AFLAC is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at AFLAC (AFL – Research Report), Barbara Rimer, exercised options to sell 11,026 AFL shares at $25.44 a share, for a total transaction value of $399.5K.

Following Barbara Rimer’s last AFL Sell transaction on March 29, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $57.19 and a one-year low of $23.07. AFL’s market cap is $25.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $42.56, reflecting a -15.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on AFLAC has been neutral according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aflac, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage. The company was founded by John Amos, Daniel Paul Amos, and William Amos on November 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, GA.