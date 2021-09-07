A Director at Aerocentury (NYSE MKT: ACY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Aerocentury (ACY – Research Report), Evan Wallach, sold shares of ACY for $50.92K.

Following Evan Wallach’s last ACY Sell transaction on November 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 24.0%. In addition to Evan Wallach, 2 other ACY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $39.98 and a one-year low of $1.50. ACY’s market cap is $44.35 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.60. Currently, Aerocentury has an average volume of 107.54K.

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.