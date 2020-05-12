A Director at Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Gerald Cagle, sold shares of AERI for $76.35K.

This is Cagle’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.34 million and GAAP net loss of -$49,129,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.48 and a one-year low of $10.81. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 773.18K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33, reflecting a -47.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Aerie Pharma has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.