A Director at Aerie Pharma is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report), Murray Goldberg, exercised options to buy 28,000 AERI shares at $3.15 a share, for a total transaction value of $88.2K.

This recent transaction increases Murray Goldberg’s holding in the company by 347.83% to a total of $574.6K. This is Goldberg’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on REGN back in December 2014

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.34 million and GAAP net loss of -$49,129,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.44 and a one-year low of $10.80. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 901.66K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.33, reflecting a -46.3% downside. Starting in March 2020, AERI received 22 Buy ratings in a row. Seven different firms, including Citigroup and Mizuho Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $76.35K worth of AERI shares and purchased $88.2K worth of AERI shares. The insider sentiment on Aerie Pharma has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.