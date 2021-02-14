A Director at Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is Buying Shares

On February 12, a Director at Adtalem Global Education (ATGE – Research Report), James D. White, bought shares of ATGE for $25.03K.

This recent transaction increases James D. White’s holding in the company by 4.86% to a total of $534.8K. This is White’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SMPL back in May 2020

Based on Adtalem Global Education’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $283 million and quarterly net profit of $23.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $266 million and had a net profit of $5.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.85 and a one-year low of $19.76. Currently, Adtalem Global Education has an average volume of 550.13K.

Starting in August 2020, ATGE received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Adtalem Global Education has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Financial Services and Business and Law. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialistsm, Becker Professional Education and EduPristine. The Business and Law segment includes the operations of Adtalem Education of Brazil. Adtalem Global Education was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.