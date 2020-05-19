A Director at ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at ACNB (ACNB – Research Report), James Lott, bought shares of ACNB for $43.6K.

Following this transaction James Lott’s holding in the company was increased by 23.48% to a total of $296.6K.

Based on ACNB’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.62 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,223,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.61 million and had a net profit of $5.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.57 and a one-year low of $20.05. ACNB’s market cap is $205 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.90.

The insider sentiment on ACNB has been positive according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services, through its subsidiary ACNB Bank. It operates through the Banking and Insurance segments. The Banking segment offers banking and related financial services. The Insurance segment relates to a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance offered to both commercial and individual clients. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, PA.