A Director at Acme United (NYSE MKT: ACU) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Acme United (ACU – Research Report), Susan Murphy, sold shares of ACU for $163.2K.

Following Susan Murphy’s last ACU Sell transaction on March 05, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.5%. This is Murphy’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

Based on Acme United’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $40.87 million and quarterly net profit of $2.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.87 million and had a net profit of $976.6K. The company has a one-year high of $43.40 and a one-year low of $19.55. Currently, Acme United has an average volume of 71.15K.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. It offers its products under Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott and Western brands. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.