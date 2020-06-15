A Director at Acelrx (NASDAQ: ACRX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Acelrx (ACRX – Research Report), Adrian Adams, sold shares of ACRX for $128K.

This is Adams’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AKBA back in November 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Acelrx’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $386K and GAAP net loss of -$15,925,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $265K and had a GAAP net loss of $13.67 million. Currently, Acelrx has an average volume of 939.80K. The company has a one-year high of $3.02 and a one-year low of $0.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.25, reflecting a -80.5% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. Its products include sufentanil, DZUVEO, DSUVIA ZALVISO US and ZALVISO EU. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.