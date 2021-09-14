A Director at Acadia Realty (NYSE: AKR) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Acadia Realty (AKR – Research Report), Lorrence Kellar, sold shares of AKR for $51.8K.

Based on Acadia Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $74.66 million and quarterly net profit of $3.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.77 million and had a net profit of $19.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.97 and a one-year low of $9.10. Currently, Acadia Realty has an average volume of 315.88K.

The insider sentiment on Acadia Realty has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.