A Director at Acadia Healthcare is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Acadia Healthcare (ACHC – Research Report), William Grieco, exercised options to buy 5,000 ACHC shares at $4.32 a share, for a total transaction value of $21.6K. The options were close to expired and William Grieco retained stocks.

Following this transaction William Grieco’s holding in the company was increased by 8.15% to a total of $2.21 million. Following William Grieco’s last ACHC Buy transaction on December 11, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.1%.

Based on Acadia Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $777 million and quarterly net profit of $42.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $744 million and had a GAAP net loss of $332 million. The company has a one-year high of $35.40 and a one-year low of $25.53. Currently, Acadia Healthcare has an average volume of 417.04K.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities.