A Director at 1St Source (NASDAQ: SRCE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at 1St Source (SRCE – Research Report), John Phair, sold shares of SRCE for $147.3K.

Following John Phair’s last SRCE Sell transaction on October 28, 2011, the stock climbed by 29.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on 1St Source’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $88.09 million and quarterly net profit of $26.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.87 million and had a net profit of $21.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.38 and a one-year low of $26.07. SRCE’s market cap is $1.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.20.

The insider sentiment on 1St Source has been neutral according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

John Phair’s trades have generated a 7.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.