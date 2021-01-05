9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR – Research Report) on December 7. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and VistaGen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for 9 Meters Biopharma with a $4.33 average price target, which is a 415.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on 9 Meters Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NMTR in relation to earlier this year.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It foucs on developing novel medicines for autoimmune inflammatory disease. The company is founded by Jay P. Madan and Kendyle Woodard in 2012 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.