9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $3.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 42.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

9 Meters Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.67.

The company has a one-year high of $1.22 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average volume of 6.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NMTR in relation to earlier this year.

