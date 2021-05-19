89bio (ETNB) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith reiterated a Buy rating on 89bio (ETNB – Research Report) on May 12 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 34.0% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Connect Biopharma Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

89bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.60, which is a 169.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.36 and a one-year low of $18.01. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 94.08K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.